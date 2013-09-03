Trial ordered for three accused in series of bank robberies in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three people accused in a series of bank robberies in San Diego County, including a final heist in which one of the alleged robbers was shot by a security guard, must stand trial on multiple felony charges, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Laura Elshire, 42, Robert Anthony Hodge, 28, and Casey Allen Wilson, 27, are all facing robbery charges. Wilson is also charged with an allegation that he personally used a stun gun in one of the robberies.

After a daylong preliminary hearing, Judge Howard Shore ruled that enough evidence had been presented for the defendants to proceed to trial in connection with six bank heists.

San Diego police robbery Detective DeWayne Glazewski testified that Hodge, in an interview after his arrest, confessed to his involvement in the "Dum Dum" robbery series, so named because one of the robbers took a jar of "Dum Dum" lollipops during one of the holdups.

Hodge told the detective that he held up a US Bank branch in El Cajon on Oct. 26, 2012, and said Wilson was the getaway driver, Glazewski testified.

Hodge told him that he teamed up again with Wilson to rob a US Bank in Santee on Nov. 21, 2012, the detective said.

Glazewski said Hodge also confessed to robbing a Wells Fargo bank on Del Mar Heights Road last Jan. 3 and a Wells Fargo branch with Wilson near La Jolla Village last May 7, and additionally said that he was joined by Wilson and another man in robbing a Wells Fargo bank in 4S Ranch last May 30.

Glazewski said that Hodge told him that he, Wilson and Elshire participated in the holdup of the same Wells Fargo bank near La Jolla Village last June, the one in which Wilson was shot in the face and arm.

During that robbery, Wilson told the teller to hurry and repeated the demand before switching on an electric stun gun he was carrying, according to court testimony.

A security officer, Luis Apodaca, testified that he realized what was happening and told Elshire, who was wearing a blond wig, to lie down on the floor along with Wilson. Instead, the witness said, Wilson began striding quickly toward the guard, prompting him to fire two shots.

Wilson allegedly ran out of the building with wounds to his face and one of his arms and got into a waiting car, which sped off. The getaway vehicle was allegedly driven by Hodge.

Inside the bank, while the two male suspects fled, the security guard said he again ordered Elshire to surrender. She refused and tried to flee, but the guard hit her over the head, tackled her and took her into custody, Apodaca testified.

About 45 minutes later, Wilson was dropped off at a hospital for treatment. Hodge was captured later in Mexico.

Hodge was bound over for trial on six counts; Wilson on two counts and the allegation, and Elshire on two charges.

A Superior Court arraignment was set for Sept. 17.