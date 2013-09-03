Chargers release Goodman to make room for Walker

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Chargers have released kick returner Richard Goodman to make room on the roster for linebacker Reggie Walker.

Walker agreed to terms on Sunday and signed his contract Monday.

Walker spent his first four NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals under Ken Whisenhunt, who is now San Diego's offensive coordinator, and special teams coordinator Kevin Spencer, also now with San Diego.

The Chargers also signed four more players to the practice squad, filling seven of the eight spots. They are tight end Jake Byrne, wide receiver Toney Clemons, defensive end Will Pericak and tackle Kenny Wiggins.

