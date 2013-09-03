Katie Couric engaged to boyfriend Molner

This Feb. 6, 2013 file photo provided by Starpix shows TV personality Katie Couric at the premiere of "Makers: Women Who Make America" at Alice Tully Hall at Licoln Center in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — Katie Couric is getting married to her financier boyfriend John Molner.

Couric's spokesman Matthew Hiltzik confirmed the engagement Tuesday morning following a report by People magazine.

Molner gave 56-year-old Couric, the former host of "Today," a diamond ring over the weekend in East Hampton. Molner, 50, is a partner at investment firm Brown Brothers Harriman, who oversees mergers and acquisitions advisory work for the firm's corporate clients.

The couple has dated nearly two years.

Couric's late husband Jay Monahan died in 1998 from colon cancer. She is the mother of two daughters, now 21 and 17.

Her talk show, "Katie," starts its second season Sept. 9.

