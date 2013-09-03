Concert benefiting "Stupid Cancer"

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local cancer survivor and musician will be featured in Oceanside this Friday and he's inviting you to attend.

The concert benefits an organization called Stupid Cancer and it supports those battling the disease.

Feeding the Soul Foundation is a non-profit that creates concerts for special causes, and this show will feature cancer survivor and musician Michael Tiernan, and is benefiting Stupid Cancer, an organization that supports young adults suffering from cancer.

This concert is meant to raise awareness, support and funds for those who need help. Many people don't realize how many young adults suffer from cancer.

Feeding the Soul Foundation is hosting the show Sept. 6. at Jitters Coffee Pub at 510 N Coast Hwy in Oceanside. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 7:30 p.m.