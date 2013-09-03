Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Vista

VISTA (CNS) - A 25-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized with major injuries Tuesday after he collided with a car in Vista, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 5:45 p.m. Monday as a Ford Thunderbird pulled out of a gas station parking lot onto the 1500 block of South Melrose Drive, according to San Diego County sheriff's Deputy Frank Stalzerjr.

The driver of the car failed to yield to the northbound motorcyclist, who was thrown from his bike as it crashed into the rear of the Thunderbird, he said in a statement.

"The motorcyclist sustained major injuries," but none are life-threatening, the deputy said, adding that the victim was taken by paramedics to Tri-City Medical Center.