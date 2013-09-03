Study: CA spends $500M on waterway trash-fighting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An environmental group says California communities are spending a half-billion dollars a year to keep plastic and other trash from polluting waterways and beaches.
The report last week from the Natural Resources Defense Council looked at 95 communities and how much they spent to — among other things — sweep streets, clean up lakes, rivers and beaches, and protect waterways from polluted storm runoff.
Los Angeles topped the list with more than $36 million in annual costs, followed by San Diego with about $14 million and Long Beach at around $13 million. Others in the top 10 for costs were San Jose, Oakland, Sacramento, Hayward, Merced, Redondo Beach and South Gate.
The study calls for measures to reduce trash, especially plastic, and to share the cost of dealing with it.
