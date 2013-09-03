Same-sex couples now entitled to military benefits

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Tuesday is the first day same-sex spouses of military members are eligible for benefits. The Department of Defense announced its decision earlier this year after the Supreme Court threw out the Defense of Marriage Act.

News 8's Jeff Zevely talked to a local couple who applied for benefits Tuesday. Navy Lt. Gary Ross and his spouse Dan Ross made headlines when they became the first same-sex military couple to legally marry in the United States following the repeal of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell."

The couple made history again on Tuesday when they registered for benefits during their appointment at Naval Base San Diego at 9:30 a.m. The couple told News 8 the appointment was a success. Dan Ross now carries a dependent ID card that gives him medical benefits and access to the base to visit his husband.