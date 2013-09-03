Volunteers help City Heights kids get to school safely

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Volunteers are helping students get safely across busy streets in City Heights.

Adult volunteers with the grassroots organization Safe Passage are monitoring busy intersections where students cross the street. Their presence keeps kids in line, and the volunteers also watch out for dangerous drivers.

"Many parents here take the time to walk their kids to school, and these roads are busy, these roads are dangerous. So having the Safe Passage program, and having all of these volunteers work with the parents and children, it's a treasure," Ken Grimes of the City Heights CDC said.

The parent volunteers are also a deterrent to bullying, drugs and gangs near schools.

The program was created in 2006.