Brush fire in North County

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire in the Harmony Grove area in North County Tuesday afternoon.

Both air and ground crews worked to extinguish the fire, which burned about three acres.

The fire destroyed at least one small structure before firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading.

 

 

