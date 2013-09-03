Volunteers clean up the beach after Labor Day celebration

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's a post-Labor Day tradition. Volunteers spent the day combing for trash on our local beaches.

An estimated 700,000 people visited San Diego beaches over Labor Day weekend, and they left behind quite a mess.

Tuesday's cleanup was organized by I Love a Clean San Diego and The Control Group. To cap off the day of good deeds, the volunteers competed in a recycling relay, putting the correct type of trash into the correct bins.