Gloria has busy first day, finds 'substantial' problems in mayor's office

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Interim San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said Tuesday that his first day on the job was "awesome" but busy with meetings and media interviews.

Gloria, who took the helm of the city government late Friday afternoon, said his day started with a 6 a.m. television interview. He then met with the committee planning a yearlong celebration of Balboa Park's centennial; helped open a charter school at the new Central Library; met with the Building and Trades Council; took part in a news conference with the San Diego and Imperial counties chapter of the American Red Cross; and held two hours of staff meetings.

"It's stuff that gets me excited about this work, because you can see stuff like Balboa Park 2015, where they needed mayoral direction to get moving -- they have it now," Gloria told City News Service.

"(Mayoral) staff needed to be empowered at this last meeting to take a number of actions -- they've been given that direction," he said.

Earlier Tuesday, in a statement announcing he would not run in a special election to complete the term of ex-Mayor Bob Filner, Gloria said he found "substantial and serious" problems he needed to address.

Among them are a $1 million funding shortfall in Filner's plan to keep the city's two homeless shelters open; uneven enforcement of rules that could expose the city to liability; and a variety of vacancies from the city's arts director to the head of the Public Utilities Department.

The shelters -- one for homeless adults and the other for veterans -- usually operate during the cold-weather months, but Filner wanted them open year-round.

"It's that kind of thing that just wasn't getting done," Gloria said. "He didn't budget it appropriately, we don't have an identified funding source to make up the difference so, as such, what are we going to do?"

He said he was going to visit the shelters soon to find a solution.

"It's a mess -- we've got to clean it up," Gloria said.

Filner's top lieutenants followed him out the door Friday, but Gloria said no further significant staff purges are contemplated. An announcement of some appointments is possible on Wednesday, though.