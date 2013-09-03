CHP investigating carjacking by men impersonating police officers

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The CHP is investigating a car jacking by two men pretending to be law enforcement officers.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on northbound Interstate 805 just south of Palm Avenue in Otay Mesa.

The victim says a white Crown Victoria pulled in back of him and displayed a flashing red and blue light. When the victim pulled over, he says a man got out of the passenger side of the car wearing a black jacket that read "police" across the chest.

"The passenger of that vehicle exited the vehicle, asked the gentleman to step out and when he did, he took the vehicle," CHP Officer Jake Sanchez said.

The victim says the carjacker also had what appeared to be a handgun in a holster on his hip.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the CHP.