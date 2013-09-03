Lawsuit filed after firing of domestic violence victim

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A San Diego woman has filed suit against the Diocese of San Diego after she was fired from her teaching job at the Holy Trinity School following a domestic violence incident with her ex-husband.

In January, the school was put on lock-down after Carie Charlesworth's ex-husband showed up outside.

"I just want to diocese to set up policies and procedure so that victims of domestic violence... Does not have to go through what I went through by being victimized again and being made to feel like I was the criminal," Charlesworth said.

The school said they let her go and forbid her four children from returning because of the potential threat to other students and staff.