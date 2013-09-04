3 suspects open fire on parking lot in National City

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A search is underway Wednesday morning for three men who opened fire in National City.

The drive-by shooting took place around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday at the corner of South 18th Street and Fachel.

Authorities say three Hispanic men drove by in a dark-colored sedan and started shooting at two people standing in an apartment complex parking lot.

No one was hurt, but one car had its windows shot out.

So far, there's no motive for the shooting.