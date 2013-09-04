Alternative holistic care in Solana Beach

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Pando Health Groups brings a new model for treating the whole person and not just the symptoms.

It combines traditional medical practices with alternative holistic care at its new center in Solana Beach. The center offers meditation, group classes and fitness classes, providing patients with holistic practices for measurable and improved health in ailments including dementia, anxiety, blood sugar, high blood pressure and insomnia.

For the month of September the holistic health classes will be free for San Diego County residents.

Pando Health Groups

427 South Cedros Avenue, Suite 101

Solana Beach

858-876-6360