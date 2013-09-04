Navy CPOs celebrate history, heritage of rank

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Nearly 3,000 Navy Chief Petty Officers and prospective CPOS are at the B Street Pier celebrating CPO Pride Day.

CPO Day is about celebrating the heritage and traditions of the esteemed rank of Chief Petty Officer. This is the 10th Annual Pride Day. Wednesday's festivities began at 6:00 a.m. aboard the USS Midway. At 9:00 a.m., troops marched from the Midway to the B Street Pier on Harbor Drive for a cadence competition.

Chief Petty Officers and soon-to-be promoted sailors say this day is also about giving back to the community.

Chief Petty Officers are the senior enlisted leaders of the Navy. They manage the enlisted troops, instill good order and discipline within the ranks, train junior officers, and provide technical advice to command leadership.

If a sailor is promoted to the CPO rank, it is considered a major career milestone.

The sailors will head out all over town to participate in community service projects and in doing so, they are setting a good example for future CPOs.