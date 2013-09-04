Chargers take on Houston at the Q Monday night

Earlier this week News 8's Carlo Cecchetto had the pleasure of sitting down for an interview with the Chargers hierarchy: owner Dean Spanos and his new General Manager Tom Telesco and new coach Mike McCoy.

Earlier this week News 8's Carlo Cecchetto had the pleasure of sitting down for an interview with the Chargers hierarchy: owner Dean Spanos and his new General Manager Tom Telesco and new coach Mike McCoy.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Charger fans are getting excited about Monday night's season opener at Qualcomm Stadium.

The Chargers will host the Texans on a national stage. The Texans are four point favorites over the Bolts and contenders to go to the Super Bowl.

Monday's game also marks the head coaching debut for

Mike McCoy and when it comes to the game plan he is not revealing much, saying:

"I think there's a way to win every football game and we're going to change week-to-week, possibly, if that's what we need to do to play a certain opponent. So you go in, coaches spend endless hours you know preparing, game planning, see what you need to do. So, we're going to try and take advantage of a certain scheme whether it's offense, defense or special teams."

The Super Bowl is in New York (technically the stadium is in New Jersey) on Sunday, February 2.