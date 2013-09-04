Scripps Cardiovascular Institute one step closer to reality

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Scripps Health is one step closer to the completion of a state-of-the-art cardiovascular center.

The exterior of the seven-story Presbys Cardiovascular Institute at Scripps Memorial in La Jolla has been finished.

The 383,000-square-foot building is due to open in two years. It will have more than 160 patient beds, six state-of-the-art operating rooms and several cardiac catheterization labs.

"The new technology that's being used, the giants in medicine that are going to be working at this institute, the potential is incredible," donor Conrad Prebys said.

The project is being financed through operating revenue, borrowing and donations.

Former San Diego mayor Jerry Sanders has been named chairman of a campaign to raise the remaining $60 million needed for construction.