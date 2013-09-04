Sandoval hits 3 HRs, Giants trounce Padres 13-5

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Pablo Sandoval hit three homers and drove in six runs Wednesday, leading a rare power show by the San Francisco Giants in a 13-5 win over the San Diego Padres.

Sandoval started the day with 10 home runs this season. He then hit a two-run shot in the fifth inning, a leadoff drive in the eighth and a three-run homer in the ninth.

Sandoval's only previous three-homer game came in the opener of last year's World Series. He wound up as the MVP of the Series.

The star third baseman also added a single against the Padres.

San Francisco hit six home runs overall. The Giants began the game tied with Miami for the fewest homers in the majors with 80.

