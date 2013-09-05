San Diegans cope with another hot day

As temperatures rise around San Diego County, here are some hot weather apps that should help you stay cool and safe.

All week long, all of us here in San Diego county have been enduring this hot weather. The heat is going to be sticking around for a while longer.

It's hot, muggy, and it's going to stay that way

It's hot and sticky outside Wednesday in San Diego.

Overnight and morning clouds continue to give us May gray weather.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Temperatures continue to rise across the county, with inland communities expecting to hit more than 100 degrees Thursday.

Along the coastline, temperatures are going to be in the 80s. And there is seemingly no relief even at night with overnight lows in the 70s.

Mountains and desert areas have a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, which could help moderate temperatures, but above-normal highs are still likely, according to the National Weather Service.

County of San Diego: Cool Zones

www.sdcounty.ca.gov/hhsa/programs/ais/cool_zones/



CoolZones.org

www.coolzones.org/