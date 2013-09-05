San Diegans cope with another hot day - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diegans cope with another hot day

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Temperatures continue to rise across the county, with inland communities expecting to hit more than 100 degrees Thursday.

Along the coastline, temperatures are going to be in the 80s. And there is seemingly no relief even at night with overnight lows in the 70s.

Mountains and desert areas have a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, which could help moderate temperatures, but above-normal highs are still likely, according to the National Weather Service.

County of San Diego: Cool Zones
www.sdcounty.ca.gov/hhsa/programs/ais/cool_zones/

CoolZones.org
www.coolzones.org/

