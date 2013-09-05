Man arrested in connection to fatal beating of girlfriend

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man is behind bars accused of beating his girlfriend to death and dumping her body near a dumpster in Vista.

Kirk Stapleton, 53, of Vista was already jailed on unrelated allegations when he was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder.

Juanita Kawash's body was found wrapped in plastic behind some shops in the 1400 block of North Santa Fe Avenue on August 19. An autopsy showed she died of blunt force injuries.

"The motive for the killing is undetermined at this time," said Sheriff's Lt. Glenn Giannantonio, declining to say what evidence linked Stapleton to the killing.