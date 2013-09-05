Man robs bank in Clairemont supermarket

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego police and the FBI are asking for help identifying a man who robbed a bank inside a Clairemont supermarket.

Investigators say the man held up the Wells Fargo inside the Vons in the 4700 block of Clairemont Drive at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. He gave the teller a note claiming to have a weapon.

The suspect is described as African American, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.