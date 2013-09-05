35th annual Cardiff Greek Festival

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Be Greek for the day and enjoy authentic food, music, live entertainment, dancing, children's activities and more for the entire family at the Annual Greek Festival held at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church.

Dates:

Saturday, September 7, 2013

10 a.m. - 10 p.m.



Sunday, September 8, 2013

11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Admission:

$3.00 for adults and Free for children under 12