Parents of obese children getting letters from schools

(CBS 8) - Parents with children in the San Fernando Valley could be getting a letter in the mail explaining that their child is too fat.

A preschool in Van Nuys has been sending so-called fat letters to parents. One registered dietician says it's all in an effort to stop unhealthy habits.

"We look at growth charts and percentiles and when a child is at 95 percent of their, we can look at weight for age and weight for height, that child would be considered obese," said registered dietitian Lauren Schmitt.

The school says 200 out of 900 kids are obese in the age range of two to five-year-olds

Health experts say obesity in childhood is a pre-cursor for serious health problems later in life.

Schools in 19 states around the country are also sending similar letters home to parents.