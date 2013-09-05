Special mayoral election set for November 19

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The official number of candidates vying for San Diego mayor continues to grow. Out of that list, some San Diego politicians are among the hopefuls.

City Councilman Kevin Faulconer joins former city attorney Michael Aguirre, who says he will file his paperwork on Monday.

Former assemblyman Nathan Fletcher has already picked up local endorsements and is running an ad on television.

On Thursday, City Councilman David Alvarez also threw hit hat into the ring.

The special election to replace disgraced former mayor Bob Filner is scheduled for November 19.