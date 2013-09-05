Special mayoral election set for November 19 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Special mayoral election set for November 19

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The official number of candidates vying for San Diego mayor continues to grow. Out of that list, some San Diego politicians are among the hopefuls.

City Councilman Kevin Faulconer joins former city attorney Michael Aguirre, who says he will file his paperwork on Monday.

Former assemblyman Nathan Fletcher has already picked up local endorsements and is running an ad on television.

On Thursday, City Councilman David Alvarez also threw hit hat into the ring.

The special election to replace disgraced former mayor Bob Filner is scheduled for November 19.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.