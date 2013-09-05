Free homebuyer workshop this weekend - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Free homebuyer workshop this weekend

Posted: Updated:

LEMON GROVE (CBS 8) - A free first-time homebuyer workshop is being offered in Lemon Grove this weekend.

You can get help in a number of areas, including the buying process, financing and mortgages, grant programs and local incentives.

Current homeowners can also attend.

The workshop is September 7 from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Lemon Grove Library at 3001 School Lane.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.