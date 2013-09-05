Free homebuyer workshop this weekend

LEMON GROVE (CBS 8) - A free first-time homebuyer workshop is being offered in Lemon Grove this weekend.

You can get help in a number of areas, including the buying process, financing and mortgages, grant programs and local incentives.

Current homeowners can also attend.

The workshop is September 7 from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Lemon Grove Library at 3001 School Lane.