Clairemont now an underground power neighborhood

AN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Residents of Clairemont are saying goodbye to power poles.

The last pole was removed Thursday in a special ceremony.

Clairemont is now served through the city's underground utilities program.

The undergrounding project cost about $9 million.

"One thing I would like to point out to folks is that this gets us to about 25 percent of our eventual goal. We've undergrounded about 360 miles of utility lines in the city, we have about 1,000 to go," an official said.

In addition to the power project in Clairemont, 45 trees will be planted and streets will be resurfaced.