Peanut butter banana smoothie

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There's just something about smoothies. Can you think of a better way to get a nutrient-packed meal? Smoothies are so versatile, the options are really only limited by your own imagination. Plus, with this hot weather, why stand over a hot stovetop when you can throw a few things in the blender and have a cool, refreshing treat in just a matter of minutes?

The great thing about this particular smoothie is that it tastes like a deliciously bad-for-you milkshake, but it's actually healthy. It's creamy, nutty and packed with potassium, Omega-3 and protein, as well as minerals that aid in digestion and immune health.

Chia seeds are the superfood of the moment. In addition to the Omega-3 punch they pack, they add to this smoothie's nutty flavor. They also increase in size when wet and act as a thickening agent, giving you a smoothie hefty enough for breakfast, lunch or even dinner. You can find both the chia seeds and whey powder at Trader Joe's and Sprouts.





Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients: (Makes 2 14-16 oz. servings)

1 1/4 cup almond milk

1 medium-sized banana, sliced

2 tbsp peanut butter

1 tbsp agave nectar (or honey or maple syrup)

1 tbsp chia seeds

2 tbsps whey protein powder

6 ice cubes

Instructions:

Place all ingredients in blender and blend on high speed until chia seeds are well crushed (about 15-20 seconds). Best if served immediately, but can be refrigerated.