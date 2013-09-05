SCE seeks $2.4B from ratepayers for San Onofre

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Southern California Edison says it needs at least $2.4 billion from ratepayers over the next seven years for the shuttered San Onofre nuclear plant.

The Orange County Register reported Thursday that Edison outlined its proposal with the California Public Utilities Commission last month.

The utility says it needs the money to compensate shareholders.

The case is expected to run at least into 2014.

The plant between San Diego and Los Angeles was shut down in January 2012 after a small radiation leak led to the discovery of heavily damaged tubing in steam generators.

Edison closed the plant for good after a long fight with environmentalists over safety issues.

Edison is also seeking damages from insurers and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which built the faulty generators.

