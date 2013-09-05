Leopard shark research

The goal of the Buy Nothing Project is that nothing goes to waste. From leftover food to cleaning out your closet, someone's trash can become someone else's treasure using a Facebook page.
It's time for a taste of the old west... Ramona style! The Ramona Rodeo is a tradition that has been going on for nearly four decades.
San Diego voters should brace themselves for a high-dollar contest this November when they’ll be asked to decide between two competing stadium measures to transform prime city-owned real estate in Mission Valley.
Spring and summer are the months many households purge old items and also shop for new things. CBS News 8’s Ashley Jacobs heads to the Rock Thrift Store to show off some surprising finds from wedding dresses to nearly new sporting goods.
San Diego county taxpayers spend tens of millions of dollars every year to pay for the health care of jail inmates.
Acorn and Clover were transferred in from the Chula Vista shelter with their mom and two other litter mates.
Mass shootings at schools across the country have claimed the lives of dozens of students over the past few years.
Community and business leaders to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for San Diego International Airport’s new Terminal 2 Parking Plaza ahead of its public opening.
It's called "No Rules…Except" and it's a reimagined version of the same installation from when The New Children's Museum opened 10 years ago in May 2008.