CrimeFighters Manhunt: Salvador Pulido

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The News 8 CrimeFighters are helping authorities in a countywide manhunt looking for a registered sex offender who has violated his parole.

State parole agents are trying to locate 47-year-old Salvador Pulido. He has a criminal history including multiple counts of sexual assault with force on a juvenile under the age of 14 and auto theft. He's known to hang out downtown.

Pulido is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information please call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest, and you can remain anonymous.