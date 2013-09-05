Gas leak causes evacuations, road closure in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A backhoe operator accidentally ruptured a natural gas pipeline at a South Bay construction site Thursday, forcing a road closure and the evacuation of a nearby strip mall, authorities said.

The non-injury accident alongside Eastlake Parkway in Chula Vista was reported about 3:15 p.m., according to police.

Officers shut down the north-south thoroughfare between Birch Road and Crossroads Street and evacuated an adjacent shopping center until further notice, Capt. Gary Wedge said. Affected businesses included a Vons supermarket and a Bank of America branch office.

San Diego Gas & Electric personnel expected to have the gas leak under control by early evening, Wedge said.