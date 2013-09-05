Brush fire in 4S Ranch burns about 2 acres - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Brush fire in 4S Ranch burns about 2 acres

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - In the hot and muggy weather, firefighters worked quickly to put out a small brush fire in 4S Ranch Thursday.

It broke out just after 1 p.m. near the 16000 block of Nighthawk Lane, right next to Del Norte High School.

Copter 1 dropped water on the brush fire, while firefighters on the ground attacked the flames head-on.

In the end, the fire burned about two acres.

