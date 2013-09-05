Close call: Lightning strike caught on camera - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Close call: Lightning strike caught on camera

SANTEE (CBS 8) - We're hearing from a San Diego man who had a very close encounter with lightning in the East County.

Hans Nansen was at Lake Cuyamaca on Tuesday when he captured this strike on camera.

Nansen was standing on a rock jetty on the lake when the main lightning bolt hit about 10 feet in front of him. He says he saw a small streamer come out of the strike and connect with the front of his shoe.

"I did feel it, I tasted it, I could taste it in my mouth, metallic. It was almost like you were enveloped in this cocoon. It just kind of knocked me back, but it wasn't like a shock," he said.

Nansen was not hurt, just a little shaken up.

