Local leaders urge San Diegans to support Miramar Air Show

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Miramar Air Show is less than a month away, but already local civic and business leaders are urging everyone to come out to the free event and support our military.

Earlier this year, sequestration cuts threatened the future of the annual event at MCAS Miramar. But organizers say the show will go on, even though military aircraft and pilots will be grounded because of the cuts. Civilian flight teams will take their place.

Interim Mayor Todd Gloria says it's important for San Diegans to support the Miramar Air Show.

"By coming out to the air show, not only are you going to have a great time with family and friends, but you're also making a statement that you want the air show to continue, and I know that our friends in Washington, D.C., will hear that message loud and clear," Gloria said.

The Miramar Air Show will be held on October 4 and 5.