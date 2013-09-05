Carlo Cecchetto guest hosts The Mike Slater Show

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - News 8's Carlo Cecchetto guest hosted The Mike Slater Show on Thursday on AM 760 KFMB.

Carlo talked about San Diego's mayoral race with some of the candidates who have announced their intention to run.

Republican San Diego City Councilman Kevin Faulconer called into the show to talk about what he hopes to accomplish as mayor.

Carlo also got to chat to former Democratic city attorney Mike Aguirre, who spoke about how his previous experience in office will help him in the mayoral race.

"In some ways I think the public has learned that a lot of the sacrifices I made... I was willing to give up public office for the greater good. On the other hand, I clearly have learned and know that you've got to build a consensus if you're going to get anything done," Aguirre said.

