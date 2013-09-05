New litter of pocket mice born at San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego Zoo Global is helping to bring back a critically endangered species native to California.

The fifth litter of Pacific pocket mice was born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park at the end of August.

Scientists aren't sure exactly how many little mice they have -- the mom is keeping them in the back of the nest -- but they're guessing between four and six.

In addition to the new babies, there are 11 juvenile mice in the breeding facility.

The Pacific pocket mouse was thought to be extinct in the 1980s, but was rediscovered in 1993.