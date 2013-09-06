Parents claim baby boy's death was accidental

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The parents of a baby boy who died at Children's Hospital overnight say his death was accidental.

Nine-month-old Kevin O'Campos was rushed to Children's Hospital Thursday night with a head injury that ended up being fatal.

The parents say the boy fell off a bed inside their apartment in the 4200 block of Euclid Avenue. But police say the injuries appear to be suspicious and continue their investigation into the case.

The parents have not been arrested or charged with any wrongdoing, but three other children have been removed from the home.