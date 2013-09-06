Vista man to be arraigned for beating death of girlfriend

Homicide investigators are looking into the death of a woman whose body was found wrapped in plastic and placed behind a dumpster behind a Vista shopping center.

VISTA (CNS) - A 53-year-old man accused of beating his girlfriend to death and stashing her body in debris behind a shopping center trash bin last month is scheduled to be arraigned at the Vista courthouse Friday.

Kirk Leon Stapleton of Vista was already jailed on unrelated allegations when he was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder, according to San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Glenn Giannantonio.

He is accused of killing 47-year-old Juanita Kawash, whose body was found covered in plastic and other debris Aug. 19 behind a shopping center trash bin in the 1400 block of North Santa Fe Avenue, the lieutenant said.

An autopsy showed she died of blunt force injuries, likely inflicted the day before her body was discovered.

"The motive for the killing is undetermined at this time," Giannantonio said, declining to say what evidence linked Stapleton to the homicide.