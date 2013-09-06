Man struck, killed by trolley in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Authorities sought Friday to identify a man who was killed when he stepped, half-naked, in front of an oncoming trolley in the South Bay.

The operator of the northbound light-rail train saw the pedestrian clamber up a rocky embankment alongside a stretch of tracks between L and J streets in Chula Vista about 11:45 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

The driver blew his horn and watched as the man, who was clad only in shoes and a Hawaiian shirt, walked onto the rails and turned his back to the approaching trolley, Lt. Eric Thunberg said.

The impact hurled the man, who appeared to be in his 50s or 60s, forward onto the tracks. He wound up underneath the front of the three-car tram and died at the scene.

It was not immediately clear if the victim was intoxicated or suicidal at the time of his death, the lieutenant said.