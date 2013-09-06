Report: Chargers still interested in pursuing downtown stadium

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Chargers have not given up on their vision of building a new stadium in downtown.

According to U-T San Diego Chargers special counsel Mark Fabiani, the team has partnered up with a real estate investment firm based out of Santa Monica to try and push for the creation of a new stadium and convention center addition.

The California Coastal Commission is set to hear on all convention center expansion proposals, including the Chargers', next month.

The news comes on the heels of Bob Filner's resignation as mayor of San Diego. Filner was said to be in favor of having a new Chargers football stadium downtown.