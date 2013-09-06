Razor blades found at Bonita Cove - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Razor blades found at Bonita Cove

    A half-dozen razor blades were planted in a park lawn next to Bonita Cove with the apparent intention of cutting people, and one woman's foot was cut, San Diego lifeguards said. 
MISSION BAY (CBS 8) - For the third time in a year, and the second time in just a month, razor blades are found in a park along Mission Bay.

A dozen turned up Thursday at one park on West Mission Bay Drive at Mariner's Point in Bonita Cove.

In this video report, News 8's Matt Johnson has more on the investigation.

