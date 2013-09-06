Razor blades found at Bonita Cove

A half-dozen razor blades were planted in a park lawn next to Bonita Cove with the apparent intention of cutting people, and one woman's foot was cut, San Diego lifeguards said.

MISSION BAY (CBS 8) - For the third time in a year, and the second time in just a month, razor blades are found in a park along Mission Bay.

A dozen turned up Thursday at one park on West Mission Bay Drive at Mariner's Point in Bonita Cove.

