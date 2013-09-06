Twerking suspension records to be expunged

Dozens of students at a San Diego high school have been suspended for making a suggestive "twerking" dance video.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego school district has agreed to expunge the records of 31 students who were suspended for making an on-campus video featuring "twerking" dance moves.

U-T San Diego (http://bit.ly/153Fxy7 ) says a legal agreement was reached Thursday. The district will erase mention of the discipline from the student records— meaning they won't show up on student transcripts when applying for college.

The students, mostly girls, were suspended from Scripps Ranch High School in May after the posterior-shaking video was posted online. School officials said they violated district policies against sexual harassment.

Parents of several students went to a lawyer after the school board said it couldn't overturn the suspensions. Attorney Ruth Hargrove says she's thrilled by the agreement.

The district says now it's time for everyone to move on.

Information from: U-T San Diego, http://www.utsandiego.com

