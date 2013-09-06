DEL MAR (CBS 8) - Live professional boxing returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds with an intriguing Mexico vs. Ghana themed 10 round title fight main event on Friday, September 6.

Doors open at 6 p.m. at Bing Crosby Hall and the first bout of the evening is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the all ages Mexico vs. Ghana live boxing event start at $25 and are available for purchase online at LiveBoxingEvents.com or at the door the night of the event.

Presale tickets are also available now at the Del Mar Fairgrounds box office or by phone at (858) 792-4252.