Prison time reduced for ex-El Cajon official

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A former El Cajon City Councilwoman who stole $3.6 million from a business will be out of federal prison sooner than expected.
U-T San Diego (http://bit.ly/15364vv ) says officials reduced the 30-month sentence for Jillian Hanson-Cox by a third. She was sent to a minimum-security camp in Arizona in January and was expected to be released in 2015.
But authorities gave her credit for good behavior and completing a drug program. Her new release date is Sept. 17, 2014 and she may spend next year in a San Diego halfway house.
Hanson-Cox pleaded guilty last year to mail fraud and filing a false tax return. Prosecutors say she wrote unauthorized checks while she was controller for a San Diego company.
She resigned from the City Council last year.
