Missing Corona man found safe in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A Corona man who went missing for four days after failing to pick up his daughter in San Diego has been found safe, wandering the streets of Tijuana.

Photos of 41-year–old Tony Garcia were taken Friday at Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego where he is now being treated.

Tijuana police found him wandering Friday after apparently being mugged and hit on the head.

His vehicle, wallet and cell phone had been stolen.

Garcia has an old brain injury that may have caused him to become disoriented while driving down from Corona on Monday to pick up his daughter in North Park.

He told friends he does not remember crossing the border.

Doctors are doing neurological tests and Garcia is expected to recover.

THIS IS A STORY UPDATE. AN EARLIER STORY IS BELOW.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police need help to locate a missing Corona man who may have driven through San Diego and then became lost in Tijuana.

Antonio "Tony" Garcia was supposed to pick up his 7-year-old daughter in North Park on Monday, but never showed up.

His mother called Garcia on his cell phone and reached him around 9 p.m. Monday in Tijuana, but he sounded lost and disoriented. Garcia told his mother he was near a Pemex gas station.

The 41-year-old has an old head injury that has caused fluid to build up in his brain.

Garcia is driving a blue, 2004 Honda Element SUV with California license plate 6YIX907.

Call San Diego police if you have seen Garcia or his vehicle.