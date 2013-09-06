SD lifeguards endorse Nathan Fletcher for mayor

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Mayoral candidate Nathan Fletcher has been endorsed by the San Diego Association of Lifeguards.

The association held a news conference at lifeguard headquarters Friday. They also backed Fletcher in last year's mayoral election and say they continue to have great faith in his ideas for the city.

"We're endorsing Nathan Fletcher because of environmental issues, his love for the ocean, his love for public safety and his willingness to work with people on both sides of the aisle," said

Fletcher is also supported by the San Diego Police Officer's Association and some of the region's top Latino leaders.