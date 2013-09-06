Trial ordered for Chula Vista teacher accused of molesting five boys

A judge is expected to rule Friday on whether there is enough evidence to order a Chula Vista elementary school teacher to stand trial on charges of molesting three boys and using child pornography to get boys to expose themselves online.

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A Chula Vista elementary school teacher accused of molesting five boys and using child pornography to get boys to expose themselves online must stand trial on three dozen felony charges, including multiple counts of committing a lewd act on a child, a judge ruled Friday.

John Raymond Kinloch, 42, faces a maximum 430 years to life in state prison if convicted, said Deputy District Attorney Enrique Camarena. Kinloch remains in custody in lieu of $1.9 million bail.

Three of the alleged victims testified Thursday during a preliminary hearing at the South Bay Courthouse, including a now-31-year-old man who said he and Kinloch were in a relationship when he was 14 and the defendant was 24.

The alleged victim said problems developed when Kinloch told him that he was a "boy lover" and preferred younger boys, according to Camarena.

South Bay Judge Edward Allard III ordered Kinloch to stand trial on multiple charges of child molestation, committing a lewd act on a child under 14 and one count of possession of child pornography.

A Superior Court arraignment was set for Sept. 19.

Kinloch was charged last December with molesting a former student and was charged in February with counts relating to a second boy. Two months later he was charged with molesting a third boy.

An amended complaint was filed Thursday adding two more victims, the prosecutor said.

A first-grade teacher at Wolf Canyon Elementary, Kinloch was arrested last Nov. 30 after agents with the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searched his home. He was released on bail that evening.

Authorities began looking into the online activities of Kinloch based on tips received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, San Diego police sex crimes Lt. Anastasia Smith said.

The investigation showed that Kinloch, while posing as a girl on a website called "MeetMe," persuaded boys to disrobe during live one-on-one webcam interactions, according to Smith.

Kinloch, who lives in San Ysidro, was re-arrested Dec. 5 on suspicion of child molestation after one of the alleged victims came forward, according to San Diego police.

At Kinloch's arraignment in December, Camarena said the first alleged molestation happened in 2004 or 2005, when the student was 8 or 9 years old.

Camarena said the alleged victim, a boy, had a relationship with Kinloch at school and away from school.

Some of the crimes occurred on school grounds, the prosecutor alleged.