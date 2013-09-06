San Diego Hells Angels leader sentenced

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A former president of the San Diego chapter of the Hells Angels has been sentenced to 25 years in state prison for multiple felonies including solicitation of murder and kidnapping.

District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis said Friday that Stephen Sanders admitted that he kidnapped two people for the group.

Sanders' attorney had moved Thursday to withdraw his guilty plea, saying his client had a new witness but the judge ruled the person lacked credibility.

Sanders told the court he felt pressured to enter the plea because he faced a lengthy sentence if convicted at trial. His lawyer could not be reached for comment Friday.

Dumanis says Sanders was convicted in March 2012 for solicitation to commit murder for his role in trying to get witnesses and investigators killed.

