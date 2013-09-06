Major route into Yosemite reopens

In this photo provided by the U.S. Forest Service, Crews clear California Highway 120 of debris, as crews continue to fight the Rim Fire near Yosemite National Park in California Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2013.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A major route into Yosemite National Park that was closed because of the giant Sierra Nevada forest fire has reopened.

Park officials say State Route 120 from Groveland to the park reopened around 12 p.m. Friday. The road is the main entrance to the park from the San Francisco Bay area.

Motorists, however, are being advised that stopping on the roadway is prohibited due to continued fire activity.

The so-called Rim Fire has burned 385 square miles since it began on Aug. 17. It is now 80 percent contained.

U.S. Forest Service officials say an illegal fire set by a hunter caused the blaze.

